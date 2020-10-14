Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys Shares of 3,910 The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Unilever Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

UL stock opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.34. The Unilever Group has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group downgraded The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Unilever Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

