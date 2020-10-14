Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $2.23 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 846.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000.

BATS VLUE opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40.

