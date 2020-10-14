Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,573 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises 1.8% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $170,553,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,873,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $99,687,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,601,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,491,000 after acquiring an additional 529,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,829,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,876,000 after acquiring an additional 514,162 shares during the period.

MBB stock opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.62.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

