Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $675,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,427 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,600.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $161.75 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $134.45 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

