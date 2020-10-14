Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $1.09 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 19,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet raised Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

