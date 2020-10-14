Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $1.26 Million in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BofA Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

