Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $1.35 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,617,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,308,000 after buying an additional 43,216 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 37,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.58, for a total value of $253,203.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,473 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,965.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total transaction of $36,929,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,582,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,923 shares of company stock worth $101,670,609. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. SunTrust Banks upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $716.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.62.

REGN opened at $607.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $294.86 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $578.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

