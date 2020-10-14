Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $1.52 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

