Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $171,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,810 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,887,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 417,388 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 6,428.1% during the 2nd quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,714,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642,698 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,547,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,823 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,884,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,064 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,218,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 103,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMFG. ValuEngine upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $7.56. The company has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

