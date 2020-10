Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $247,000 in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Unilever Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at about $22,886,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in The Unilever Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 367,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

