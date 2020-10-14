Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $247,000 in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Unilever Group by 99.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 758,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The Unilever Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after acquiring an additional 387,215 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in The Unilever Group during the second quarter valued at about $22,886,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in The Unilever Group by 166.9% during the third quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 588,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,284,000 after acquiring an additional 367,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The Unilever Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $63.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.34. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

