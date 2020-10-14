Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $355,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,608,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in ABB by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 33,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in ABB by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

