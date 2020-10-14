Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $355,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in ABB by 1,252.0% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in ABB by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

ABB opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.35. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $27.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

