Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $460,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,898 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SAP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SAP by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $720,758,000 after buying an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in SAP by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in SAP by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day moving average of $140.85. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $186.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

