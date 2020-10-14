Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $517,000 in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 46.0% during the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 59.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

