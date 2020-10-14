Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $973,000 in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WP Carey by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,626,000 after acquiring an additional 718,578 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey during the second quarter valued at about $29,837,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at about $21,856,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in WP Carey by 79.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after buying an additional 236,248 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,860,000 after buying an additional 195,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $1.044 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

