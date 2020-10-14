Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $973,000 in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,647,000 after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,328,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,860,000 after acquiring an additional 195,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,191,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,626,000 after acquiring an additional 718,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 964,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,282,000 after acquiring an additional 165,904 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 535,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,096,000 after acquiring an additional 236,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. WP Carey Inc has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.71.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.044 dividend. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

