Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 18,136.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,335,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,099 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6,497.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,194,000 after purchasing an additional 314,403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,835,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at $58,064,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,406,000 after purchasing an additional 178,008 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $276.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.00. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $283.39.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.