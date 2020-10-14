Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,850 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,859,851 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,054,296,000 after buying an additional 16,774,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after buying an additional 1,043,307 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 910.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,556 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $259,353,000 after buying an additional 13,682,425 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of HP by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,683,415 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $255,931,000 after buying an additional 397,169 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,407,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $181,394,000 after buying an additional 4,296,970 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities increased their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $19.68 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

