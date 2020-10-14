Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,087 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000. Autodesk comprises about 1.1% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,678,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock worth $429,980,000 after buying an additional 160,256 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total value of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $244.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.76. The firm has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 149.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Autodesk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.41.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

