Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $460,000 Investment in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,898 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after purchasing an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 970,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 846,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,529,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $156.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.85. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $186.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

