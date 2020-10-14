Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $559,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of IEF opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.97 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.69.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

