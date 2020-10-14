Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $559,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 152.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,244.4% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 73,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71,117 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $121.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average is $121.69. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.97 and a twelve month high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.