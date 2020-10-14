Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $84,000 Investment in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,451,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867,153 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 835.5% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,662,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after buying an additional 1,484,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,006,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,089,000 after buying an additional 1,338,910 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,126,000 after buying an additional 1,240,006 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,475,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 11.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.21.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $826.67 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.46%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

