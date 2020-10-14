Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,000. Accenture makes up 1.4% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

In other news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $229.38 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The stock has a market cap of $146.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

