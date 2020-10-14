Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $529,000. SPF Beheer BV raised its position in Dollar General by 12.4% during the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after acquiring an additional 72,389 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Dollar General by 8.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 10.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Dollar General by 127.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 382,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after acquiring an additional 213,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,789.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,777,006.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $223.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.92.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

