Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 13,405 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $339,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

NYSE DUK opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.79. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

