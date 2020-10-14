Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 13,405 Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BofA Securities raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

NYSE DUK opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

