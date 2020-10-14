Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 7,081 Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Gartner by 179.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Gartner during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Gartner by 128.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 121.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $107,728.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $339,900.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,130 shares of company stock worth $4,365,732. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

