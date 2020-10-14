Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 9,267 CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH accounts for 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 107.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after acquiring an additional 127,491 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,947,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,252,000 after buying an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $166.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.29. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.75 and its 200-day moving average is $162.64.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total value of $328,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at $432,476.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

