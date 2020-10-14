Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,898 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

ABBV opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.