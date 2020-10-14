Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 176,529 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,529 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 29,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after buying an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 22,116 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23.

