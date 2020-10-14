Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 176,529 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 90.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,529 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. CA Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day moving average of $57.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

