Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 3,950 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Spirit Airlines were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 630.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,490 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 219,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 113,409 shares during the period.

Shares of SAVE opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.50 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

