Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $1.10 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 132,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $561,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $4,786,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $14,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $175.33 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $177.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Also, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Standpoint Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

