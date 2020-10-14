Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $1.26 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

