Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $1.31 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,649 shares of company stock worth $14,105,522. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $83.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.41. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.