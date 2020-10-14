Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $2.19 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 46.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $64,554.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,885.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.68, for a total value of $958,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,676,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 738,130 shares of company stock worth $167,103,674. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $266.83 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $242.82 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.