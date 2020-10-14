Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Enbridge by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after buying an additional 10,695,387 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,440,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,530,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $398,150,000 after buying an additional 5,163,719 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

ENB opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.