Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,789. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $106.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

