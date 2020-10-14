Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,641,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Msci by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Msci in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $359.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.08 and its 200-day moving average is $341.42. Msci Inc has a 52-week low of $214.12 and a 52-week high of $398.49. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.25 million. Msci had a net margin of 32.14% and a negative return on equity of 268.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Msci in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.00.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.37, for a total value of $875,925.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,540,599.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $3,996,165. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

