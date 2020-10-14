Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 90,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,583,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,136,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,459,000 after purchasing an additional 661,043 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,979,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,365,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285,330 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,669,000 after acquiring an additional 341,773 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.