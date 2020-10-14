Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. ServiceNow makes up about 1.3% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $119,153,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,013,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,436,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,890 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 221.0% during the second quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after acquiring an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ServiceNow by 133.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,138,000 after acquiring an additional 283,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,187 shares of company stock valued at $33,294,276. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $518.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. ServiceNow Inc has a 52-week low of $213.99 and a 52-week high of $522.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.59. The firm has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.84, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.31.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

