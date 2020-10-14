Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $168.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $1,890,450.00. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

