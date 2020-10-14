Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $227.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.13. McDonald's Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $228.66. The firm has a market cap of $169.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

