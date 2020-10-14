Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 188,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 25,161 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.22 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The company has a market cap of $215.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KO. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.19.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

