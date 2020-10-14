Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 669 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,937 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 67,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 117,664 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $4,751,700.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,771 shares of company stock valued at $12,220,943 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on Abbott Laboratories and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

NYSE ABT opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $191.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

