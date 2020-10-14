Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 900 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after buying an additional 36,092,723 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798,233 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

