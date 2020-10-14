Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 1,565 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,432 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 84.2% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 5.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COST opened at $380.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $382.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

