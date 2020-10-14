Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 260 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,322,749,000 after buying an additional 295,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after buying an additional 441,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,707,000 after buying an additional 231,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,286,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $148.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $126,563,837 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $414.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.10 and its 200 day moving average is $128.61.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.