Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.81. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $181.67.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

